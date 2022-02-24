Cynthia R. Isabella

Cynthia “Cindy” R. Isabella (Zukowski),72, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away on February 9, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital.
Cindy recently retired from Textron where she worked as an Executive Assistant for twenty years. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.
Cindy was predeceased by her loving parents, Charles and Dorothy (Lietz) Zukowski. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Brian) Wellendorf; two sisters, Cathy (Charles) Bellows and Suzanne (William) Hynes; three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Amber, and Dylan Maxwell; two great grandchildren, Penelope and Logan Pittman; and two nephews, David and Michael Hynes.
Services were held in Avery-Storti Funeral Home on Thursday, February 17. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.