Charles R. Foutz

Charles Ryle Foutz, III, age 79, passed away peacefully September 17, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans’ Home in Bristol, RI with his beloved wife, Marge and friends by his side. Charlie was born January 12, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles Ryle Foutz, Jr. and Ellen (Shank) Foutz who died after giving birth.
Charlie grew up in Westminster, Maryland with his father and stepmother, Henrietta (Starr) Foutz and attended High School at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia. Charlie enjoyed a 20 year career in the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1980 in Newport, RI. He married his best friend and love Margery (nee Heimberger) Demmler Foutz September 20, 1992. Charlie loved life boisterously and gave his heart every day in big and small ways to all those around him. He loved to cook and race cars, and as a natural wit disarmed all to enjoy life and share a joke with him. He was an active member of several Masonic Orders, including Worshipful Master at St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge #14 in Middletown, RI 1984-1985, and was a long-standing Friend of Bill W’s.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Marge; sister Martha Elias and brother Edward Foutz; three stepchildren, Sandi D’Amico, Linda Jackson and Eugene Demmler; five grandchildren, Mia, Carleigh, Nicholas, Reese and Max; a great-granddaughter, Hazel; and, seven nieces and nephews, Robert, Victor, Barbara, Beth, Kelly, Bradley, and Brian. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Louise Newton.
Calling hours will be on Friday, September 25, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. A memorial service will be held in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 am. A live streaming of the service may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/. A private burial with military funeral honors will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made in Charlie’s memory to Sail to Prevail, P.O. box 1264 Newport, RI 02840 or www.sailtoprevail.org/support.
The funeral home staff will be monitoring safety and capacity protocols. Please wear a face covering.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
