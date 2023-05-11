Jennifer J. McCollum

Jennifer Jane McCollum, aged 56, of Narragansett, Rhode Island died on May 4, 2023. Jennifer was born on January 22, 1967 to the late William E Walsh Jr. and Jane “Shevlin” Walsh of Narragansett, Rhode Island. William Walsh died February 15, 1993 and Jane Walsh died January 15, 2014.
She met the love of her life, William McCollum in 1986 and they later married in June of 1991. They lived in Rhode Island for 40 years until they relocated out to the state to Ohio and then finally residing in Houston, Texas. Jennifer is survived by two children; Monica Elias of Montgomery, Texas and Cassandra Wilson of The Woodlands, Texas. She leaves behind her Granddaughter to be born later this year, her sister; Tracey Fairbrother, Twin brother; Justin Walsh, brother; Thomas Walsh and “adopted” brother; Ian St. John. She also leaves behind her very spoiled dogs; Barnum and Bailey.
When Jennifer had her first child, Monica, she decided to dedicate her life to being a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Two years later when Cassandra was born, she continued to be a stay-at-home mom until the girls were old enough to go to school. As the years went on and the girls went through school, Jennifer worked with the school nurse, started a cleaning company with her sister, Tracey and then transitioned into a successful leasing consultant.
Jennifer was always laughing and smiling. She never wanted to be the center of attention but she could talk to and relate to anyone. She would say witty comments out of nowhere that just made everyone around belly laugh. If you knew her, she was always dressed in Ann Taylor, Talbots or Lily Pulitzer, with her hair always done perfectly and a French pedicure. She always talked about her stubby fingers but she embraced them with some beautiful rings. She loved her family so much and she shared that with anyone who would listen.
Jennifer donated monthly to St. Jude which was a charity she held close to her heart. Her family asks, instead of flowers, please make a donation in her name on her fundraising page that was created to honor her. https://raise.stjude.org/fundraiser/4688836
Always missed. We love you forever. Until we see you again.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
