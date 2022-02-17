Sylvia A. Morales, 62, of Wakefield, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 7, 2022. She was the loving wife of Luis A. Morales. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Levi J. Cahoone and Vivian E. (Redmond) Cahoone.
Mrs. Morales was employed as a Bus Driver with Laidlaw for many years until her retirement. Her passion was cooking for her family. She loved playing Bingo, Hi Li, trips to Foxwoods, and taking car rides.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: Wanda E. Morales (Jorell) of Coventry, Lorie J. Northup (Joseph) of Wakefield, Luis A. Morales (Andrea) of Wakefield, and Kharissa Wilson of Westerly. Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Cheryl Cahoone of Wakefield, Lorie Perry of Wakefield and the late Edith Cahoone.
Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
