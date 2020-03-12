Richard F. Clarke

Richard Francis Clarke, 84, of South Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jeanne Doucette Clarke; together since high school, they were married 62 years.
Born in NYC, NY he was the son of William B. Clarke and Mary “Mae” McAvoy. As a boy, he was raised in Ossining, NY embraced by a close knit extended family, the Clarke clan, made up of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, and dearest to him, his cousin Muriel Williams.
As a teen, Richard moved to Hartford, CT where he met some of his closest, life-‐long friends. Always an advocate for those less fortunate, he extended a helping hand to those in need whenever possible. His heart and home were always open, from the teenagers he mentored in CYO sports, to family, friends of his children and stray animals.
Richard served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army before pursuing a career in business. His career was diverse, ranging from entrepreneur to corporate. He worked in finance as well as sales, however his real gift was interacting with others.
He volunteered with Seniors Helping Others, American Red Cross Disaster Services and The Jonnycake Center. He was an active member of the Elks and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
In life, he was predeceased by his parents, William B. Clarke, Mary McAvoy and Mildred Giguere; siblings Bill Clarke and Jack Clarke. He is survived by his devoted wife Jeanne Clarke, son Jack and wife Michelle Clarke of Roanoke, VA, son Michael and wife Linda Clarke of Seattle, WA, son Steven and wife Lauren Clarke of Wethersfield, CT and daughter Mary and husband Don Dragon of Narragansett, RI. Cherished grandchildren include Kaitlin Dargie (Sean), Kellen Clarke, Krissy Clarke, Jamie Clarke, Charlie Clarke, Stephanie Clarke-‐Osdale (Ian), Jared Clarke, Danielle Dragon, Derek Dragon and Deanna Dragon and great grandchild Ava Scarcella .
A mass of Christian burial was held on Friday February 21st at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, South Kingstown, RI.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, in care of Saint Francis Church, 114 High Street, South Kingstown, RI, 02879.
