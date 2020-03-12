Winston Stadig, Jr

Winston William Wallace Stadig, Jr., 75, of Wickford, passed away March 4, 2020, while residing at the Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. He was the only child of the late Winston W. Stadig, Sr. and Charlotte (St. Germaine) Stadig.
Mr. Stadig was a native Rhode Islander who spent his very early years in Cranston, but moved to a house on the Talbot Estate in Wickford before he was six and resided there during his school years. The majority of his productive years were in Boston, working at the Christian Science Publishing Society, and in Wickford after his retirement. He was married for over a decade to Frances Eddy.
Mr. Stadig was an avid follower of world, state, and local events and was involved in community activities. In 1990, Winston cofounded DOT Watch with Karen Salvatore; the RI non-profit citizen advisory group on transportation issues that legally challenged the RI Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. Represented by the Conservation Law Foundation in Boston, the successful lawsuit prevented the construction of two proposed east-west highways in northern and southern Rhode Island.
Mr. Stadig loved his years working at Oatley’s Restaurant where he made many friends. He was a dedicated collector and focused on old radios, vintage telephones, tools, furniture, and records from the 1920s and ‘30s. Generally, it would be apropos to say that he had a deep appreciation and interest in “old things” of quality.
Above all, however, Mr. Stadig was a devout Christian and very active in the Christian Science Church in North Kingstown.
Mr. Stadig is survived by a cousin, Bethany Dwyer, and many friends, including his former wife Frances, neighbors Barbara and Allen, classmates Johnny, Maris, and Ron, Karen, Judy, Mike, and several fellow church members, most particularly Donna. We are all better off for having known him.
Funeral and burial were private. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Winston’s life will be held Saturday, April 18, at 3PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 55 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. All relatives, friends, and acquaintances are most welcome. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Urouhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
