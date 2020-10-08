Frances G. Balchunas

Frances G. (Olshefski) Balchunas, 92, of Hamilton Allenton Road, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert C. Balchunas (CDR., US Navy, Ret.). Born in Kultmont, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Witcofski) Olshefski.
In addition to raising her family, Mrs. Balchunas was a Girl Scout troop leader, past president of the Rotary Ann Club and member of the North Kingstown Women’s Club and the Military Officers’ Wives Club. She was an avid volunteer and strongly believed in giving back to the community. Mrs. Balchunas volunteered for 20 years at Bayside Family Health in North Kingstown which was founded by her husband, Robert.
She loved children, elderly people, animals, and dancing. Mrs. Balchunas was well known for her high energy, sense of humor, and wit. She was flirtatious, loving, and caring to friends and strangers. Mrs. Balchunas frequently provided pasta dinners to the North Kingstown Football Team and Cheerleading Squad. She adored following her grandchildren in all their endeavors and attended her granddaughter’s NCAA Track & Field Regional Championship meet in Texas.
She leaves four children, Doreen S. Paganetti and her husband L. David of North Kingstown, Karen L. Balchunas of Pasadena, CA, Ellen G. Balchunas Walker and her husband Timothy of Pasadena, CA, and Michael R. Balchunas of North Kingstown; a sister, Eleanor Turngren of Missouri, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Balchunas was predeceased by her three sisters, Elizabeth Avellino, Dorothy Kozak, and Cecelia Volchko.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. A private burial service will follow in the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Due to current safety protocols, church seating is limited. Please wear a face covering. A livestreaming of the Mass may be found on the funeral home Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/114884753699800/live/
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.