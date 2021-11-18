Sara C. Hilton

Sara (Sally) Catherine Hilton, 101, of North Kingstown, RI; and Jefferson, Maine died peacefully surrounded by family on November 13th, 2021 at theJohn Clarke Retirement Center, Middletown, RI.
Born on November 24, 1919 and raised in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Prescott W. Hilton and Hazel F. (Thurston) Hilton. As a child, she and her family would summer at the family cottage in Hamilton. In the1950’s, she permanently settled in the Hamilton. Sally’s second love was Maine. She was very proud of her family roots there and enjoyed spending her summers at the family cottage on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson, Maine.
Always curious about history and the beauty of the natural world around her, Sally was an avid genealogist, family historian, artist and antique collector. She loved to tell stories about summer neighborhood sing-alongs and beach parties as a child in Hamilton and her own ancestry going back to the Mayflower. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of local history with others and combined with her outgoing personality and great sense of humor made her lifelong friends in both Rhode Island and Maine.
Sally was a member of the Mathewson Street Methodist Church in Providence and became a member of the First Baptist Church in Wickford after moving to North Kingstown. She enjoyed singing and sang in the choir at both churches.
Prior to retirement, Sally was employed in the retail industry, working for the former Browning’s and Glorain’s Department Stores. Her sister Mary and Sally were founding and early members of the North Kingstown Genealogical Society where Sally continued as President for over 25 years. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the RI Genealogical Society, and the RI Coordinator for membership in the Mayflower Society for many years. .
Sally leaves her loving sister, Mary E. Ostiguy of North Kingstown. She was the sister of the late Martha H. Luther, and Ruth H. Green. Cherished aunt of Mary-Beth Burnham, William Ostiguy (Lauren), Stephen Ostiguy, James Ostiguy, Richard H. Green (Linda), Herbert Luther (Susan Frawley), Jean Ernst (David), and the late Sally Fuller. She also leaves many grandnieces & grandnephews.
Burial will be held Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at South Buxton Cemetery, Bar Mills, Maine.
A Memorial Service will be held November 27 at 11 a.m. at The First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wickford, 34 -44 Main Street, Wickford RI 02852 or the Midcoast Conservancy, PO Box 439, Edgecomb, Me 04556www.midcoastconservancy.org/donate
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
