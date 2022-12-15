Edna M. Eden

Edna May Eden, 93, of Exeter, RI (formerly of Barefoot Bay, Florida and Narragansett, RI) went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was the beloved wife to her late husband Alfred J. Eden for 55 years.
Born in the Bronx, New York in 1929, she was the daughter of William D. Smith and Gladys M. (Holden) Smith. She graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 1947 and then attended Nyack Bible College (The Missionary Training Institute, Nyack-on-Hudson, New York). Interests in school included: Archery, Hockey, Voice Culture, the Girls and Mixed Glee Club. In college, being a member of the Glee Club rendered 12 gospel concerts and participation in two radio broadcasts, touring the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Edna got to sing in Carnegie Hall and at one time had wanted to be an opera singer. She worked as a payroll accountant at South County Hospital before retiring.
Over the years, she sang in many churches which included solos, duets with her husband, Christmas choirs and weddings. She and her husband also sang with the Music Worship Team leading the congregation at the Vero Beach Alliance Church in Florida. She was also a former member of the Calvary Bible Church in Narragansett and the West Kingston Baptist Church (now The Harbor Church) in West Kingston. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and other Youth Programs and games. Hobbies included playing the piano, playing video games and cake making, including elaborate wedding and birthday cakes. Many family members and friends learned how to drive with Edna as their patient teacher. She loved playing cards and other games with the family and was unbeatable at Scrabble. In addition to her love of music, she also loved to dance with her husband.
She is survived by her twins, her son: Jeffrey W. Eden and his wife Margie, her daughter: Joyce E. Winn and her husband Gregory L. Winn; Grandchildren: Christopher J. Eden, Joshua A. Winn, Jeffrey E. Eden, Bonnie J. (Winn) Zemantic and husband Zachary, Ashley (Eden) Clerrico and husband Mat, Heather Vasak, Matt Vasak, and Jason Vasak. Great grandchildren: Max Eden, Lauren Eden, Scarlet Clerrico, Donovan Allen Jr., Rylee Vasak, Ashton Vasak, and Chayse Vasak. Edna is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Florida, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rhetta Kyle, 97, of Coral Springs, Florida.
Edna is predeceased by her siblings: William (Billy) D. Smith of Pleasant Valley, New York, Jeanette L. (Smith) Kollek (husband Albert) of Rhode Island and Florida, June E. (Smith) Watson of Florida, Stuart H. Smith (wife Rita) of White Plains, NY, Eunice “Cookie” L. (Smith) Clifford (husband Allen) of Sebastian, FL, and Wayne A. Smith (wife Karen) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brewster, NY.
Burial will be with her husband at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Due to health reasons, the funeral will be private. For guest book and condolences, visit: averystortifuneralhome.com.
