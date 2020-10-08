Calvin P.C. Poon, 84, of Leesburg, Florida, died Sept. 24 after a brief illness in North Carolina, where he and his wife, Maria (Whitt) Poon, summered. The University of Rhode Island professor emeritus in the College of Engineering was a longtime South Kingstown resident. After teaching civil engineering for 37 years, he retired in 2000 and moved to Florida, while continuing to spend summers in Narragansett, then North Carolina. He became an avid tennis and Pickleball player and earned prizes in local art shows for his watercolor paintings.
Born in Canton (Guangzhou), China, Poon is survived by an older brother, Augustine Poon of New York and a younger sister, Marina (Poon) Chen of Texas. He was the younger brother of the late Howard Pan of New York. He also leaves two children from a previous marriage: Peter Poon and his husband, Marcos Dacruz, of Washington D.C., and Christine Poon Keefe, her husband, Gavin Keefe of Wakefield and their two daughters, Mayli and Molly.
Funeral arrangements are private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.