Edson L. Place, 75, of North Kingstown, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Susan O. Place. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Edson R. Place and Eleanor Place.
Edson was a 1966 graduate of North Kingstown High School and a graduate of Rhode Island College. He was retired from Warwick Public Schools.
Besides his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his daughter, Stacey A. Place, and son, James E. Place. He was the brother of Judith A. Skeffington and Susan C. Mosca. He enjoyed an extended family of neighbors, friends and colleagues as well.
He enjoyed golf, pickleball, tennis and bicycling. He was a volunteer at St. Anthony’s Kitchen Ministry and at the Rhode Island Football Foundation’s yearly golf tournament.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. US 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. afsp.org
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
