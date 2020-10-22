Doreen F. Hanson (Foran), 64, of Coventry, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. She was the wife of the late Christopher Hanson. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine (Hull) Foran.
Doreen was a Quality Control Inspector for A.P.C. before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, sailing and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Christen F. Merrill of Warwick; two grandchildren, Devon Merrill of Coventry and Jacob Meloche of West Warwick; a great-granddaughter, Aubrie Pease; a brother, John Foran and his wife Joan of Warwick and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Maureen Jerauld.
Visiting hours will be held in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield on Friday, October 23, 2020, 10 am – 12 noon, followed by a funeral service at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.