Richard E. Ricker, 80, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was the loving husband of Maureen A. (Nevins) Ricker. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Earl S. Ricker and Irene (Dubuc) Ricker.
Richard was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and a Coast Guard Veteran. He enjoyed a long career in the computer industry as an analyst and software specialist until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing amateur hockey with the RI Scarlets, tennis, sailboat racing, and was a nationally ranked rifle shooter. His passion was wooden model ship building, crafting many beautiful models. He was a member of the Rhode Island Golf League (RIGA), volunteer at the JFK Museum in North Kingstown, and enjoyed traveling abroad with his wife.
He leaves his brother-in-law, John T. Nevins and his wife Cheryl of Fort Myers, FL, and sister-in-law, Patricia Nevins and her husband Donald Van Avery of North Kingstown. He also leaves a niece, several nephews, and his black cat “Seamus.”
His funeral and burial with Military Honors in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the RI Aviation Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 20581, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
