Shelley E. Jones

Shelley Elizabeth (Whaley) Jones, 64, of Narragansett, R.I. went home September 30, 2020 surrounded by love. She was predeceased by her parents Walter “Babe” and Anne Whaley. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Leah Mitchell (Thomas), grandchildren; Rylie, Carter and Coleman Mitchell; her siblings Catherine “Kitty” O’Hara, James Whaley (Brenda), Allyson Boisclair (Michael), Annemarie Rathbun; her former husband, Kevin Jones, her in-laws; Maureen Chronley, Lori Jones, the late Stephen Jones, the late Brian Jones and many extended family and friends.
Shelley jovially faced each day despite the obstacles she had to overcome. She was always waiting for her loved ones with a smile and made sure they knew she loved them.
Prior to becoming a stay at home mother, Shelley worked as real estate secretary for Munroe Realtors. Being a mother and grandmother brought her immense joy. Her grandchildren looked forward to their visits with Bebe, as she was lovingly called. Shelley loved to watch the fishing boats in Point Judith, walk along the seawall and be with her family.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Saturday, October 3rd from 10- 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will be private.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Point Judith Fishermen’s Memorial, P.O. Box 3315 Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
