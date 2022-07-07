Grace More Woodward, 85, of Wakefield, RI died peacefully surrounded by family at Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield on Thursday, June 30th. She was the beloved wife of the late William Van Neste Woodward. Born in Grand Gorge, NY and raised in Oneonta, NY, Grace was the daughter of the late Herbert R. More and Marjorie Mix More. She graduated from Oneonta High School and Elmira College, and then taught elementary school for several years in Suffern, NY before raising her family there. Upon her husband’s retirement, Grace and William moved to Kingston, RI in 1987.
Throughout her life, Grace had multiple fulfilling work and volunteer experiences. She was a certified image consultant for BeautiControl Cosmetics, and was a bookkeeper for the Welcome House in Peace Dale, South County Child and Family Consultants, and Anchor Staple and Nail. She also worked as an assistant librarian at Peace Dale Library. Grace was active in several volunteer organizations, including South County Hospital, Southern Rhode Island Volunteers, and was a member of the PEO Sisterhood. She enjoyed being an usher at Theatre by the Sea, allowing her to see all of the wonderful productions presented there. Grace and Bill were charter members of the Friends of Ballroom Dancing, and she was a member of the Fellowship of American Baptists Musicians. She and her husband were members and sang in the choirs of Suffern United Methodist Church, Wickford Baptist Church and Kingston Congregational Church, where she also served as treasurer.
Grace was an avid supporter of University of Rhode Island Athletics, and was a 30-year season ticket holder for Rams Basketball. Grace enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, knitting, music and walking the beaches of South County and Cape Cod.
Grace is survived by her son Ted and wife, Linda, of Columbia, CT; her son Stephen and wife, Nancy, of West Hartford, CT; her brother John and his wife Marilyn, of Kingston, NY; and her four grandchildren, whom she adored: Jillian, Tommy, Oliver and Graham, as well as her five nephews and two nieces.
The family would like to thank the staffs at both Brightview Commons and Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield for taking care of Grace with compassion, warmth and love.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kingston Congregational Church (2610 Kingstown Rd., Kingston, RI 02881), The URI Foundation (79 Upper College Rd., Kingston, RI 02881) and Peace Dale Library (1057 Kingstown Rd, Peace Dale, RI 02879.)
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service to honor Grace to be held at Kingston Congregational Church on Thursday, July 14th at 2 p.m., with a reception at the church to follow. There are no calling hours, and burial will be private.
