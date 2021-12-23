Geoffrey G. Motika

Geoffrey Glenn Motika, 67, of Empire, Colorado passed away on Dec. 6 at his home due to liver failure and prostate cancer with his wife Roxanne caring for him.
Motika was born on Sept. 30, 1954 to Ralph and Dorothy (Jennell) Motika on a submarine base in Groton, Connecticut. He graduated from North Kingstown High School in Rhode Island, later graduating from Chaffee College in California with welding certificate.
Motika had many fond memories of his travels throughout his life: his grandparents farm in Virginia, Narragansett, Rhode Island, taking friends and family to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Costa Rica, the Grand Canyon, Natural Bridges, Canyonlands and Mesa Verde. His travels and adventuresome spirit led him to live in several states. Motika enjoyed snowmobiling with his son Shawn, hiking to various natural hot springs, fishing at upper mountain lakes, Mt. Elbert Forebay Reservoir and Turquoise Lake, and gold panning up Tennessee Pass near Leadville with his wife, family and friends.
Motika began his welding career working on submarines and for Chelsea Hayes Axel. He later worked in Canada building high-end kitchen cabinets. Motika worked for Summit Landscaping for many years and built log homes in Summit County and surrounding areas. He later started his own landscaping and irrigation business in Summit County.
In 2015, Motika was united in marriage to Roxanne Johnson and they made their home in Empire. After retiring, he worked part time for the Town of Empire until health issues kept him home. He enjoyed playing guitar to his wife and friends.
Motika was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Dorothy Motika; his brother Gary Motika; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Motika is survived by his wife Roxanne of Empire; his two daughters Alicia (Peter) Robblee of Ottawa, Canada and Julie Motika (Josh Barclay) of Ecuador; his son Shawn (Courtney) Motika of Leadville; his grandchildren Reid and Arlo Robblee of Canada, Suyana and Nainoa Motika of Ecuador and Clover Motika of Leadville; his brothers Ralph M. of Cathedral City, California, Jim (Susan) Motika of Manhattan Beach, California; his sister Deborah Motika of Stuart, Florida; his special niece Elizabeth Mize and her daughter Ella Ledoux of Texas; Winifred Motika of Ottawa, Canada and Patricia Motika of Leadville; and many nieces and nephews.
Motika strongly believed in the organ donor program and as a final wish encouraged people to sign up to be organ donors.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Empire Town Hall on Saturday January 8, 2022 following COVID-19 Rules. Arrangements are underway with Colorado Funeral Home in Idaho Springs Colorado.
