Carol B. Fagan-Sherry, 94, of South Kingstown, passed away Sunday. She was the wife of the late Thomas E.P. Fagan and Andrew Sherry.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Caroline Browning.
She was employed by People’s Bank until retiring.
She loved to read, listening to music, and taking her children to Narragansett Town Beach, and she will be remembered for the love she had for children and always having an “open door” at her home.
Surviving are seven children Sean Fagan and his wife Nancy of North Kingstown, Christopher Fagan of Wakefield, T. Michael Fagan of South Kingstown, Debra Fagan-McGinley and her husband Michael of Warwick, Patrick Fagan and his wife Kathleen of Wakefield, Timothy Fagan of New York, and Albert T. Fagan and his wife Debra of Kingston; eighteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and three sisters Betty Salisbury of Wakefield, Louisa Briggs of Narragansett, and Dotty Tomey of Wakefield; and a brother David Browning of Kingston. She was the mother of the late James J. Fagan, and sister of the late Frank Browning, James Browning, and Mary Holburton.
A celebration of her life is planned at a later date when large gatherings can be held safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 State Street, Unit 200, Providence, RI 02908. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
