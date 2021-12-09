Kathleen Geoghegan, 75, a wife, mom, nana, friend, and the quintessential “chatty Kathy,” died peacefully in her sleep on November 22. After a difficult struggle with dementia and its complications over the last year and a half, Kathy left us to reunite with Tom, her late husband and closest friend of 48 years.
Born on July 25, 1946, Kathy was Boston born and bred. She grew up in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of the city with her late parents, William and Catherine “Kitty,” and her two older brothers who survive her, Colonel John (late Carol) Quirk of Rockford, Illinois, and Bill (Anne) Quirk of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Kathy and Tom made their life together and raised their family in Louisville, Kentucky, where they lived for nearly 40 years. “Mrs. G” worked as a teacher and beloved school librarian at St. Michael’s, St. Albert, and St. Gabriel Schools.
The distance from Boston did nothing to diminish the depth of Kathy’s New England roots, nor the strength of her accent. She and her family spent time each summer on their cherished Cape Cod, where Kathy would relish long days on the beach ending with lobster rolls and ice cream.
Kathy attended Notre Dame Academy, where she made lifelong friends with whom she remained close. She is a graduate of Curry College, where she studied education. While in school, she worked part-time at the S.S. Pierce gourmet market, which is where she met Tom. The two would remain inseparable until Tom’s death in 2018. They supported each other unconditionally, moving first to Hershey, Pennsylvania, where they both attended graduate school. Kathy attended Shippensburg University and later Spalding University, receiving Master’s degrees in education and library science. They moved south when Tom became a professor at the University of Louisville.
Kathy is survived by her children, Julie (John) Turner of Alexandria, Va., and William (Meg) Geoghegan of North Kingstown, R.I., and by her grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart: Jolie and Johnny Turner, and Molly Geoghegan.
She also leaves behind niece Amy (George) Elefteriou, nephew Martin Quirk, and nephews Michael and Matthew Geoghegan.
Kathy had a big heart and a vibrant personality. She made friends easily wherever she went, and she will be missed by those friends, near and far.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Louisville Free Public Library Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.