Elaine A. Boisvert, 85, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Boisvert. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Russell. Loving mother of Cheryl Davis and husband Russell of Lynnfield, MA and Michelle Shenton and her husband Timothy of Nashua, NH. She was the cherished grandmother to Dr. Monica Davis Pollinger and husband Max, Eric Davis and wife Edmée, Nathaniel Shenton and Megan Shenton; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was this sister of the late Shirley Russell and Audrey Reynolds.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on July 22, 2022 at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine’s name to a charity of your choice. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
