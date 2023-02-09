Elizabeth L. Phillips (Latham), “Betty”, 98, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three loving daughters on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was the wife of the late G. Morgan Phillips. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Dr. Ernest R. and Violet (Gray) Latham.
Betty was a graduate of Classical High School; Tufts University, Magna Cum Laude, Class of 1945 earning a B.A. and a member of Phi Beta Kappa and U.R.I. in 1966 earning a Master’s of Science Degree. She was the founder and president of S. C. Jr. Woman’s Club; a member of the Woman’s Club of S. C.; a member of Aplha Xi Delta Sorority at Tufts; was a volunteer for the South County Hospital Auxiliary for 25 years and past Vestry person, usher, altar guild and almoner at the Church of the Ascension. Betty was also a substitute teacher at South Kingstown High School; was the office manager for South County Y.M.C.A. From 1975-1986 and was a Consumer Consultant for Gorham Manufacturing.
She is survived by her children, Deborah P. Crary and her husband Jeffrey of Wakefield, Suzanne P. Hangasky and her husband John of Ludlow, MA, and Elizabeth G. Rogers of Newport; eight grandchildren, Kristin Tisdale, Kyle Wilkinson, Karen Hamel, Troy Wilkinson, Elizabeth Gelinas, John Hangasky III, Lauren Manuel and Jacqueline Reilly, their spouses and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours were held Tuesday, February 7 from 9-10:30 a.m., in Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield followed by a Requiem Eucharist in the Church of the Ascension. Burial took place in New Fernwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of the Ascension, 370 Main St., Wakefield, RI, 02879 or the Animal Rescue Rhode Island, P.O. Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880.
The family thanks the wonderful staff of Brookdale South Bay skilled nursing and Hope Hospice for their dedication and compassion. For guestbook and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
