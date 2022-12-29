Charles H. Fiske Jr., 87, of Narragansett completed his journey to his heavenly home on December 24, 2022. Born on March 3, 1935, in East Greenwich, he was the beloved son of the late Charles Herbert and Dorothy A. (Johnson) Fiske.
Charlie served his country proudly in the United States Marines Corp as a Sergeant, E5. One of his fondest memories was his station in Austria as an Embassy Guard. While in the marines he had the honor of being a guard for President Eisenhower. He graduated from Johnson and Wales and took pride in managing the meat department at Almacs, Pier Market and Belmont Market for many years. He also worked part time for Avery Storti Funeral Home as a greeter. Charlie was proud that he worked until he was 80 years old.
He also took pride in being the Past Master of Hope Lodge in Wakefield #25 A.F & A.M, Chaplin of Hope Lodge, Past High Priest of the Royals Arch Masons Unity Chapter #12, ADAH Chapter #15 Order of The Eastern Star, Past Worthy Patron four times of Nestell Chapter #6 Order of the Eastern Star, Daylight Chapter #17, Oddfellows of East Greenwich, Member of Peace Dale Congregational Church, Past Deacon and served on many church committees.
Charlie was best known for his kindness and warmth. Times with family were always fun with Charlie thanks to his sense of humor and quick wit. He took great pleasure in being with family and friends. Charlie enjoyed hosting cookouts, completing sudoku puzzles, gardening, and quahogging. He also enjoyed his time with Bonnie at Bonnet Shores Beach Club and Foxwoods. Charlie attended many of his grandchildren’s events, which brought him great joy. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed and always remembered.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbaralee “Bonnie” Fiske, and their children, Randy Fiske and wife Pam, Corey Fiske, and Shelby (Fiske) Bowman and husband Carey. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Fiske, Matthew and Ava Bowman.
Charlie is predeceased by his siblings, Pearl Morton, Joyce Hamilton, and Leslie Fiske.
Visiting hours will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Peace Dale Congregational Church, located at 261 Columbia Street in Peace Dale. Burial will follow at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In Charlie’s memory, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 State St Unit 200, Providence, RI 02908.
