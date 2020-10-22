Bonita L. Guerrero, 56, of Cranston, formerly of North Kingstown, died October 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in North Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Gil R. Guerrero & Sybil (Rubin) Guerrero.
Bonita was employed as a pharmaceutical representative with Merck & Co. She was a pound and yoga instructor, Reiki Master with certification in Theta healing meditation. She enjoyed astrology, singing, and dancing.
She leaves her loving sisters, Anita S. Donovan & her husband Anthony of West Greenwich and Babette E. Farland & her husband Michael of Bellevue, NE. She was the sister of the late Mark Guerrero. Cherished aunt of Rex Donovan, Mark Farland, Tanner Farland, Jesse Farland, & great-aunt of Lakynn Farland, Aubrey Farland, McKenna Farland, & Aryeea Farland. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, & cousins.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown (Social distancing guidelines will be practiced). Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to any animal sanctuary, the American Cancer Society, or the Palliative Care Center at South County Hospital will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
