Eugene F. Wells, 91, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. (Williams) Wells. Gene was born and raised in Syracuse, NY, a son of the late Fred and Helen (Madill) Wells. After leaving Syracuse, he lived in Cranston, RI for 13 years, Wayland, MA for 20 years and then moved to Narragansett year-round in 1989.
Gene graduated from Clarkson University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering, where he was inducted into the Engineering Honor Society, Tau Beta Pi. He worked for IBM for 41 years before retiring in 1991. Post-retirement, he worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block.
He was a former member of All Saints’ Memorial Church in Providence; St. Andrews Church in Framingham, MA; and Christ Church in Westerly. In all three churches, he served on the vestry. Most recently, he was a member of St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Narragansett.
He was a lifetime member and past master of Adelphoi Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. He was also the former Troop Committee Chair for Boy Scouts Troop 1, Wayland, MA. More recently, he was a member of both the URI Master Gardeners and the South County YMCA. He also volunteered as a tax preparer for the Narragansett Senior Center.
Gene loved to garden, and he pursued his interest in genealogy. For many years, he was active in ballroom dancing with his wife.
He will be remembered as a man who was kind, giving and practical. He had the best laugh! He will also be remembered for faithfully clearing snow from his neighbors’ driveways on his tractor.
Gene is survived by two children: Robert A. Wells & his wife Lyndsey (Thayer) Wells and Judith W. Vigar all of Narragansett; one granddaughter: Kathryn E. Wells (fiancé Dr. Michael Hilton) of New York City and two grandsons: Alan T. Wells and James W. Vigar both of Narragansett. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert D. Wells, who died while serving his country during World War II.
Due to the current health guidelines, his funeral service and interment will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Saint Elizabeth Community, 2364 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886.
Condolences may be offered to his family and remembrances of Gene shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
