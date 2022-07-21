John David Osley died at his home in Hudson, Florida on July 13, 2022. Born in Northampton, MA on December 6, 1949, he was the son of John Osley, Jr. and Helen Mellen Osley. He is survived by three sisters, Corrinne Osley (Stephen Carney), Elizabeth Osley (Richard Silver) of Winterport, ME and Narragansett, RI and Mary Ann Osley of Albuquerque, NM.
