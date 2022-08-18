Claire I. Emery (Nelson) 57, of Wakefield, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at South County Hospital. She was the wife of William E. “Billy” Emery. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Lillian (Whittle) Nelson and the late Hartley Nelson.
Claire worked for numerous bus companies for the South Kingstown school department. She enjoyed seeing the special education students in her travels as a bus monitor. Claire loved camping with her family.
Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by a sister, Nancy Brown and her husband Donald.
A visitation will take place for Claire on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. A funeral home service will follow at noon. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences visit www.
