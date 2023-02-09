Cynthia E.N. Tucker, 85, of Wakefield, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Haggerty) Nye. She was the wife of the late Dennis Samuel Tucker.
Born in South Kingstown, Cynthia attended South Kingstown High School. She enjoyed a career as the owner and manager of Worden Pond Family Campground, as well as Great Pond Cattle Ranch.
She enjoyed caring for her animals, horticulture, history, wildlife, and watching the sun rise and set on Wordens Pond.
Cynthia is survived by her children, William Tucker (wife Catherine), John S. Tucker (wife Paula), Holly Masson (husband Patrick) and Suzanne Farrell (husband Jeffrey); her grandchildren Haley Tucker, Hannah Tucker, Catalina Tucker, Anna Masson, Ethan Farrell, Bradley Tucker, Samuel Tucker, Sarah Tucker; her sister Kathy Goodwin; her nephews Michael Card, Glenn Goodwin, Kyle Goodwin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sister Patricia Card (husband Daniel).
Her funeral service were held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Tucker Cemetery at 444 Worden’s Pond Road in Wakefield.
