Richard E. Sheridan

Richard Edward Sheridan, 75, of South Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Shea) Sheridan. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Togna) Sheridan for 52 years.
He grew up in Natick, Massachusetts, attended the Stockbridge School of Agriculture in Amherst, received a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from the University of Georgia and a Masters Degree in Regional Planning from the University of Massachusetts. He practiced landscape architecture for more than 25 years while living in Bow, New Hampshire and taught at the University of Arkansas, Ball State University in Indiana, Norwich University in Vermont and at the University of Rhode Island. He loved his life as a professor of landscape architecture and was energized by working with students and finding new ways to collaborate with colleagues within other departments and schools.
He loved the sun. He enjoyed going to the beach. His favorites were East Beach in Charlestown, RI and Longnook in Truro, MA. He could often be spotted outside his home, weeding his gardens which he relished. In the summer the kitchen countertops were covered with a multitude of vegetables to be cooked, frozen or given away. On fall weekends you could often find him taking long drives with Diane, sometimes with no other purpose than to find the best cabbage for sale in Massachusetts. One of his favorite holidays was Groundhog Day when each year he hoped for an early spring. His other favorite was the winter solstice because that meant the days were getting longer.
But the most important thing in his life was his family. He would drop everything to spend time with them, offering advice and consolation and sometimes would just listen. He was a patient, devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Richard leaves behind his daughter Melissa Sheridan of South Kingstown, son Caleb Sheridan of Chicago, son-in-law Ryan Light, daughter-in-law Emily Canham Sheridan, and two granddaughters, Piper Light and Callie Light. He is also survived by four brothers; Bruce Sheridan, Patrick Sheridan, Jamie Sheridan, Joseph Sheridan and four sisters; Helen Sheridan, Barbara Pratt, Stephanie Gallagher, Maggie Lewis as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the RI Food Bank or the charity of your choice. For guestbook and condolences, please visit
