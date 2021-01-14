Muriel A. Conroy, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Cumberland surrounded by her family, Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was the beloved wife of John J. Conroy Jr. for the past fifty six years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Cecile (Peloquin) Tondreault. She is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Our Lady of Fatima School of Practical Nursing, North Providence. Muriel lived in Pawtucket before moving to Cumberland in 1968.
Muriel was very involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives. They all looked forward to her bi-weekly or sometimes daily phone calls including a Saturday “church calling” as she walked home to their beach house from Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea to let them know she said a prayer for each of them. She was well known for taking pictures of everything (the 38,461 pictures on her phone speaks for itself) and would tell friends and family, “Make sure you take a picture for Grammy!” You couldn’t only take one picture for her, it was always “one more for Grammy!”
Muriel was a dedicated spectator attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events whenever possible. Her favorite professional team to watch was the New England Patriots. She loved playing her “squares” weekly at the Mariner Grille in Narragansett. Muriel & her husband spent each night at a different restaurant and became well known to all their servers and became family to them. They also enjoyed their yearly trip to Aruba. At Christmastime many people would look forward to receiving candy made by the Trappistine nuns at Mount Saint Mary’s Abbey, along with multiple cards she sent for even the smallest of occasions throughout the year. She truly cared about everyone in her life including those who were close to her children and grandchildren.
She was a nurse and dental assistant for thirty years before retiring. She thoroughly enjoyed working, particularly the connection to her patients and the relationships she made with her co-workers. Muriel also met consistently with ‘the girls” from nursing school and cherished the relationship she had with them for 60 years.
Any day spent with her family was a happy day for Muriel. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Patricia Walsh and her husband Timothy, John Conroy III and his wife Sheila, Kristen Lagasse and her husband Jeff. She also leaves a brother, Jean Tondreault and sisters-in-laws Beatrice Sylvestre and Mary Yeghian. Close relationships were maintained with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Claire Brown. Muriel was well known to many people as “Grammy.” She leaves her beloved grandchildren, otherwise known as her “8 little chickadees,” Marissa Tomasetti and her husband Steve, Jared and Meredith Walsh, Ashley and Caitlin Conroy and Cole, Ryan and Tyler Lagasse. Grammy also leaves her beloved grand puppies Clover and Zoey.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday January 14th, at 10am at Saint John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The Mass will also be video live streamed on the O’Neill Funeral Home website for anyone who would like to participate without attending the church. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Saint Mary’s Abbey, 300 Arnold St., Wrentham, MA 02093. Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
