Joyce D. Kaine, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on October 7th, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was predeceased by Walter F. Kaine, her loving husband of 50 years.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of William P. Schroeder and Margaret Weisend. She graduated Collinwood High School in Cleveland, Ohio and later attended Mount Saint Joseph College in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. She was employed at the University of Rhode Island, Graduate School of Oceanography. Joyce and Walter (Hap) owned and operated Top of the Dock bait shop in Narragansett for many years.
Joyce was an avid traveler and enjoyed making trips across the globe with her husband and family. Other passions include theater, reading, jazz, and dancing with Hap. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by Kimberly Kaine of Narragansett, Kendall and Peter Beckman of South Kingstown, her loving grandchildren Merai and Tayler Beckman of South Kingstown, her grand-pups Rhoda and Duke, and predeceased by grand-pup Hunter.
No services are scheduled as of this date. There will be a celebration of life post-Covid. In lieu of flowers, please put on a mask and hug your loved ones.
