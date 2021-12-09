Allen C. Stedman “Nibby” 89, of Wakefield, died peacefully Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Elderwood of Scallop Shell Nursing Home. Born January 12, 1932 in Wakefield, to parents William and Virginia.
Nibby as he was known to by many of his friends, was a lifelong resident of South Kingstown, and grew up on the salt pond. He spent his early years fishing and lobstering to help put himself through college. He would continue his lifelong love for our local waterways as a member of the Salt Pond Coalition and served with his wife in collecting water samples for testing for over 25 years.
Nibby was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, with a degree in agriculture, and also a graduate of Vermont Technical Agricultural College. He was a brother of the Theta Chi (Eta Chapter) fraternity. While studying at URI, he met and married his wife, Elaine Pecha.
He became the county executive director in 1961 for the USDA-ASCS and served in this role longer than any other CED in Rhode Island. During his time with ASCS, he worked closely with Rhode Island farmers throughout the state, supporting them on farming issues that affected them. He served in this role for 37 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working with the Ninigret Wildlife Refuge, as part of the woodworking volunteers. He was also a lifetime member and trustee with the Snug Harbor Fire Department, Station 5.
Allen served as a MP in the US Army 68th Military Police Co. during the Korea war years. He was a member of Hope Masonic Lodge #25 for 60 years.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Ascension in Wakefield.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elaine, and was the proud father of daughters Leigh E. Stedman (John Riccitelli) and Lori A. Stedman (Tim Hopkins) and loving grandfather of Nathaniel A. Hopkins. He was the brother of Ann R. Perkins (Earle), and uncle to Jonathan M. Perkins and Heather A. Perkins.
Our sincere thanks to his warm and loving caregivers at the Elderwood of Scallop Shell Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Service will be private at the convenience of the family. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
