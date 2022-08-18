Robert Ramaker, 97, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was the husband of Artemis Blessis Ramaker for 70 years.
Born in South Glastonbury, Conn., the son of the late Rev. John Ramaker and Tena Ramaker, he had lived in Wakefield since 1963. Mr. Ramaker had worked in The Providence Journal’s editorial department for 28 years before retiring in 1991. He had been a reporter for several years for the Wall Street Journal, and earlier, a reporter and editorial writer for the Hartford Courant. Mr. Ramaker graduated from Glastonbury High School, class of 1942, and attended Yale University before enlisting in the Air Force. He was a graduate of Trinity College, class of 1948.
During World War II, Mr. Ramaker served as a B-17 combat pilot with the 15th Air Force in Italy. He was a past president of the South Kingstown Lions Club; a board member of the Peace Dale Estates housing complex; a member of the Peace Dale Congregational Church; and a member of the Providence Newspaper Guild, CWA, Local 41.
A gentleman and life-long learner, Mr. Ramaker taught English in Turkey after college, studied multiple languages and learned the art of bookbinding. He was an avid tennis player and cyclist, completing several 100-mile century rides.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Samuel Ramaker and his wife Laurie of Richmond, R.I., a daughter, Martha Hazard, of South Kingstown, R.I., five grandchildren — Anastasia Manning, Danielle Graham, Elena Manchette, Nicole Ramaker, and Isaiah Hazard — and eight great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by brothers Donald, Judson and John Ramaker.
Burial will be private. A memorial celebration is set for Oct. 9, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to benefit the Dinner Table Mission at Peace Dale Congregational Church at 261 Columbia Street, Peace Dale, RI 02883-2491.
For guestbook and condolences, please go to csori.com.
