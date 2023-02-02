Richard Soltysiak, 69, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on January 26, 2023. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Elizabeth (Gaudio); his son, Nicholas (Samantha), of Michigan; his daughter, Rachel; his grandchildren, Anastasia and Jonah; and his dog, Chewy, and granddog, Scarlett. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Soltysiak and Carol (James) DeTroia, both of Warwick; his mother-in-law, Marie Gaudio, of Cranston; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins and in-laws.
Born in Providence to the late Anthony and Rita (Flynn) Soltysiak, he attended Bishop Hendricken High School, then Providence College. He later earned his Master’s in Social Work from Boston University. He devoted nearly 30 years as the school social worker in Narragansett, ensuring every student had an equal chance at academic success.
A lifelong Catholic, he was committed to his faith. He served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and funeral assistant at his church, St. Francis of Assisi.
Rick was a fervent supporter of his children’s athletic and academic goals. He was a diehard Patriots fan, loved rock music from the 60s and 70s, and relished the annual ritual of seeing Trinity Rep’s traditional interpretation of A Christmas Carol for his birthday.
He will be fondly remembered by his colleagues, especially those in the guidance office for the delectable fish chowder he brought in for lunch. Many will remember him for his meticulous lawn and beautiful flower gardens. Many others will remember the philosophical chats.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery, George Schaeffer Street, South Kingstown.
Though Rick was proud of his flower gardens, his family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Crossroads Rhode Island, Continuum Hospice, or the Rhode Island Food Bank.
A special thank you to Michaela and Jennifer of Continuum Hospice for their compassion during Rick’s final weeks.
“Mankind was my business.” A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens
For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.