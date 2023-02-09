James A. Manfredi

James “Jim” Alexander Manfredi, 79, of Wickford Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday February 5, 2023.
Jim was son to the late Thomas and Anna (Piscione) Manfredi and the beloved stepson of the late Cosmo Carnevale. He leaves behind his wife Bonnye (Nielsen) Manfredi of 38 years; his cat Stanley; his son Joseph Manfredi and his wife Julienne of Clinton, MA; his son James Manfredi of Charlotte North Carolina; and his daughter Kristen Deberghes and her husband Adrien and their three children, Adrien III, Alexander, and Isabella of Narragansett, Rhode Island. Jim is also survived by his sister Alberta Woodall and her husband Thomas, his brother Dr. Thomas Manfredi and his wife Karen, and his brother Stephen Manfredi and his wife Christine, along with many adoring nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a degree in mathematics. As captain of the swim team, he set new records in the butterfly and freestyle that earned him a place in the esteemed Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame.
Upon graduating from college, Jim was hired by the National Security Agency. He eventually enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was assigned to the KC135 re-fueler and stationed at the Strategic Air Command on Fairchild Air Force Base. He went onto bravely serve his country during the Vietnam War.
After his service, Jim became a Captain at Braniff International Airlines ultimately finishing his aviation career as a 737 Captain at Continental Airlines where he retired on a celebratory last flight to San Antonio, Texas with his family members on board.
One of Jim’s passions in life was flying and he cherished his career as a pilot. He also loved spending time with his big Italian family eating pasta dinners and telling jokes, playing golf with his friends and family, lunches with his best friend Tom, visiting with his family and grandchildren, and attending church and special day trips with his wife Bonnye. He was loved deeply and will be missed by the many people that were blessed to know him and be part of his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service for Jim at 12 pm. on Friday, February 10 in the Faith Baptist Church, located at 765 Commonwealth Ave. in Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following associations:
James Manfredi Alzheimers Research Memorium, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Office of Development, PO Box 290369, 525 Royal Parkway Nashville TN 37229; checks made payable to “Vanderbilt University Medical Center”
Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607
Paws Watch of RI, P.O. Box 7005, Warwick, RI 02887
The Cove 1 Porters Cove Road Asheville, NC 28805.
Visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.