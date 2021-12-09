Norma A. Pucella, 92, of South Kingstown, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Pucella. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Viola (Tucker) Sherman.
Norma was a graduate of South Kingstown High School. She had various interests.
She is survived by her sister in laws and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Dagmar Pignatore and her brothers, Lawrence Sherman and Maurice Sherman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Elderwood of Scallop Shell for the exceptional care Norma received. Services will be private. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
