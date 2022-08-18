Frank W. McNally, 83, of North Kingstown died at home on August 8, 2022, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Candace (Bernard) McNally for 46 years.
Born in Southampton, NY, he was the son of the late Francis (Bud) and Irma (Williams) McNally.
He attended the local school system and was a graduate of Villanova University. Frank became interested in music as a youth. He sang in his high school chorus and in his church choir. He was a member of the Villanova Singers and sang in a folk music quartet that performed at a number of venues in the greater Philadelphia area. The group was offered a recording contract during senior year of college. Much to their parents’ relief, they chose not to pursue their music career. He also attended the University of Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the Textron/Harvard Advanced Management Program.
Frank began a long career in industrial relations in 1961, starting with Ford Motor Company in Buffalo, NY. He then worked for General Dynamics, ITT, Incom/Imo, and Textron Inc. from which he retired as Vice President, Labor Relations in 2003. Frank was a frequent business traveler. He often commented on the privilege of working with so many talented people in a variety of business settings.
Frank was a childhood polio survivor who ultimately was impacted by a condition known as Post Polio Syndrome (PPS). PPS impacted his strength, mobility, and ability to breathe. He and Candace became very active in PPS issues and research. They were members of the Greater Boston Post Polio group, the Southcoast Polio Survivors, and Post Polio Health International.
He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Kingston, RI, where he and Candace were involved in a variety of stewardship activities. He later became a participant in the Heart of the Nation Parish television Mass community.
Frank was a member of the Groton, CT, Lodge of Elks, the Academy of Political Science, and The Beer Can Collectors of America. He and Candace were supporters of a number of museums including Mystic Seaport, Montauk Point Lighthouse, Norman Rockwell Museum, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, and the Baseball Hall of Fame. They were also long-time supporters of the Providence Performing Arts Center, Villanova University, and URI football. He had particular interests in international relations, the financial markets, and religion.
Surviving besides his wife are his daughters Leslie Breckenridge (and her husband Kevin) and Karen McNally, his granddaughters Meagan Salisbury (and her husband Tom Alte) and Kathryn Salisbury, his sister Jane Caputo (and her husband John), and his nephew Michael Caputo.
Special thanks to family and friends for their ongoing friendship and support over the years. Also, special thanks to the North Kingstown Fire Department and the staff of Beacon Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Christ the King Parish in Kingston on Saturday, August 13, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 817, Providence, RI 02901-0817 would be appreciated. For guest book and condolences, please visit
