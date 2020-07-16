Roberta Mueller

Roberta (Daley) Mueller, 98, of South Kingstown, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Conrad George Mueller, born and raised in St. Louis, MO. She was born in Providence and raised in Matunuck, Bonnet Shores and the Washington Park section of South Providence.
She was a member of the first class to graduate from the “new” Hope High School and then earned her bachelor’s degree from Pembroke College (Brown University) during World War II. Throughout her long life, she loved books, working the Lighthouse Bookstore in Rye, NY as she raised her two children. When she and her husband moved to Bloomington, IN, she earned her graduate degree in Library Science at Indiana University. She worked for Monroe County Library System and taught in the School of Library Science at IU in Bloomington, she volunteered for many years for the Red Cross which managed a very successful annual book sale. She was a classy Irish Lady.
After the death of her husband, she chose to return to Washington County, happily living at Brightview Senior Living for the past decade. During her time in Washington County, she volunteered with the Washington County Coalition for Children and South County Hospital.
She is survived by her two sons; Stephen Scott Mueller of South Kingstown, and Richard Allan Mueller of St. Louis, MO, her daughters-in-law, Christine Dougherty of St. Louis, Muriel Mueller of South Kingstown and Pamela Watson of South Kingstown as well as five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She passed peacefully in her sleep of non-Covid causes surrounded by family. Burial of ashes will be completed when it is safe for family members to travel to RI. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904
