Joyce A. Scantlebury

Joyce April (Pierson) Scantlebury, 83 of Barefoot Bay, FL, passed away, Friday, January 27, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the cherished wife of Ronald Frances Scantlebury for 60 years, and the beloved mother of Robin S. McCoombs and Eric W. Scantlebury. She was pre-deceased by her son, Gary P. Scantlebury. She was the beloved grandmother of Sarah Pucino, Justin Emery, Michael Emery-Howard, Helen Pucino, Meghan Scantlebury, Zachary Scantlebury, Nathan Scantlebury, Chase Scantlebury and Trista Scantlebury. She was beloved by her four great grandchildren, Brady Emery, Mackenzie Emery, Pierson Emery and Evelyn Stringer.
Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Harold O. and Doris L. (Smith) Pierson. She was the sister of Sandra Oldfield, Carol Moody and Cheryl Sherman and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross-stich and using her tablet computer. She always enjoyed meeting new people and listening to live music.
Joyce was employed at Daly & Wolcott for 18 years before her retirement as an office manager and a quality assurance analyst for the company.
A memorial service will be held in Rhode Island at a time this summer to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Strunk Funeral Home in Sebastian, FL. She will be interred at New Fernwood Cemetery in Kingston.
