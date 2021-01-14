Earl C. Tourgee

Air Force Master Sargent Earl Clark Tourgee passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 90 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT.
Earl was born on December 8, 1929, in Providence, RI, to the late Archie E. and Edna M. (Clark) Tourgee of Charlestown, RI.
He married Anna Jeannette (Robertson) Tourgee on February 25, 1951, in Narragansett, RI. They raised three daughters and a son.
He proudly served his country, first enlisting in the US Army, then transferring to the newly formed US Air Force, retiring in 1968. He had several domestic and overseas posts, including a wartime tour in Vietnam, earning him a Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement.
After his military career, he settled in Killingworth, CT, where he retired from the Quality Control Department of Chesebrough-Ponds, Inc., a Unilever subsidiary.
Earl had many passions and interests during his lifetime. One was genealogy, where he spent decades researching, and documenting his family lineage. Others included rock hunting, making jewelry for his family and friends from crystals and minerals, repairing small engines and equipment. He especially enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends.
Earl was a real extrovert, and those who were lucky enough to have known him, knew him for his quick wit, infectious smile, and generous and compassionate spirit.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Jean. His four children, Sharron Ball of WV, Ellen Worrell of RI, Kim Tourgee, and James Tourgee of CT, survive him, as well as three siblings, Pat Chappell of RI, Ron Tourgee of NH, and Nancy Mauro of FL, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews around the country.
Although our father is no longer with us, we will always remember his enjoyment of life and love of family.
Earl will be put to rest alongside his late wife, Jean, the love of his life, on June 12, 2021, at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to CT Veterans Association Healthcare Center in Rocky Hill, CT, or your local pet rescue agency.
