Patricia A. Lewis, 86, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on August 11, 2022 at Roberts Health Centre. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Harry R. Lewis, Jr. and Virginia (Cooper) Lewis.
Pat was employed as a dietician for many years until her retirement. She was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford, where she sang in the choir and served on the altar guild.
She leaves her loving siblings: Carol Whaley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL (The Late Richard Whaley) and Richard C. Lewis and his wife Ruth Ann of East Greenwich. She was the cherished aunt of James Whaley of Woonsocket, Thomas Whaley of California, Joseph Whaley and his husband Brian Rowley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Amy L. Sutton and her husband Darrel of North Kingstown, Lea Lewis Santos and her husband Oscar of Canton, MA, Jon R. Lewis and his wife Sara of East Greenwich, six grand-nieces, and two grand-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford, RI 08252, will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
