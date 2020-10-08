William F. Jeffrey, 70, passed away at home in Wakefield with his wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1950, in Providence, the son of the late Harvey and Angela (Pascone) Jeffrey. For 25 years he was the beloved husband of Pamella J. (Hawksley) Jeffrey and together they traveled, raised cattle, cared for children and cherished the collectable automobile collection that was his passion.
He was the father of Sarah Ruth (Jeffrey) Mayoh (Jason), David C. Jeffrey (Bethany) and step-father to Christopher G. Burne (Marie Claire) and Kelly P. (Burne) Boutin (Kimberly). He was the “Pappa Willy” to 7 wonderful grandchildren.
He was the brother of Barbara Steen, Harvey, Robert, Tony Jeffrey, Mary Jeffrey and Angela Charpentier. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, David Jeffrey.
Bill also leaves his Aunt Clara who he adored, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was very active in the community supporting charities and sports teams. He was very supportive of the Ocean Tides School; a past member of the Rotary Club; Church of the Good Shepard; Richmond Grange and the RI Ayrshire Club.
Bill’s passion and love were for cars. He went to work at Fred W. Smith, Inc. at the age of 25 as Sales Manager. He became General Manager, then partnered and then owner of Fred W. Smith, Inc. During these years he was very active in Chrysler and Dodge committees both regionally and nationally. He received many awards and served on many Boards. He was Past President of the RI Auto Dealers Association, served on the New England Dodge Advertising Board, appointed by the Governor to the RI Automobile Ethics Committee and winner of the 1998 Time Quality Dealer Award to mention a few.
Bill was known for his great sense of humor, his relaxed and don’t worry attitude and his love for his family. He leaves many friends. Much appreciation to Suzanne and Becka for their loving care and assistance. He will be missed beyond words.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4-6pm. COVID protocol will be observed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers do something kind for someone today in his memory. He lived by this and would be happy to see the world with more kindness and love. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
