Alan Schwab died Thursday, May 21, 2020 in California. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Audrey. He graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1980. He also attended West Bay Vocational in his junior and senior year. In the 1980s, he ran the light show for the bands Artic and Teaze. Alan worked as an auto mechanic and in carpentry. He later moved to California and remained there until his passing. He is survived by his brothers Brian and Gene, nephew Justin and niece Lyndsey, as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins. Donations in his memory may be made to the Seabee Museum and Memorial Park, located at 21 Iafrate Way in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
