Mary Quinn (Rougas), 91, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late Bernard H. Quinn.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Stamatiki (Sambatakos) Rougas.
She was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island in 1952.
Mrs. Quinn was a social worker for the State of Rhode Island for thirty-five years before retiring. A longtime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, she was an active member of the Philoptochos Society.
Surviving are her four children, Helen Quinn Argeris and husband Dionysius, Stephen B. Quinn, John B. Quinn and Cynthia M. Quinn; a sister, Helen N. Hunt; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John N. Rougas and George N. Rougas.
Her funeral service was held Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Cranston with a burial held afterward at the North Burial Ground in Providence. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Endowment Fund. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
