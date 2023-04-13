The Honorable Michael A. Higgins, 79, of Matunuck, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023 surrounded by his adoring family, following a brief illness. Born in Ireland, he was a son of the late Michael and Margaret Alice (Beirne) Higgins. He was the loving husband of Geraldine (Girard) Higgins to whom he was married for nearly 49 years.
Michael emigrated from Ballinamore, Leitrim with his parents when he was four years old. He grew up in Providence, where he attended St. Paul Catholic School and Hope High School. Michael graduated from Providence College and continued on to Catholic University Law School where he earned his Juris Doctor. While practicing law at the Offices of Cobleigh and Higgins, he was elected to the Rhode Island House of Representatives and served as the House Majority Leader. Michael was appointed as an Associate Judge to the Rhode Island District Court in 1980, during which he became the court’s Administrative Judge and later the Acting Chief Judge until his retirement in 2010.
Michael’s family was his entire world. Besides his devoted wife Geri, he leaves behind his loving children, Bethany Parker and her husband Edward, Caitlin Pouliot and her husband Adam, and Michael A. Higgins Jr. and his wife Heather. Michael was the proud Papa of Teddy and Ryan Parker. He is survived by his brothers, Kevin and Barry Higgins. Michael is now reunited with his daughter, Tara in Heaven and was also predeceased by his sister, Deirdre Horan. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Michael’s funeral was held Wednesday, April 12 at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield. A live streaming of the Mass may be found on the parish YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/stfranciswakefield. His burial was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hope Health Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home and Cremations. Kindly visit SkeffingtonFuneralHome.com / www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for online condolences and complete obituary.
