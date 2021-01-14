Jane Elizabeth Riley, 92, of Wakefield passed away peacefully just after Christmas. She was the beloved daughter of the late Cyril and Gladys (Champlin) Riley.
A lifelong resident of South Kingstown, Jane worked as a custodian at URI for 40 years before eventually retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, reading a good book, working on crossword puzzles and coloring.
Jane is survived by her brother, John R. Riley, niece Lee Laudati (David), nephew Matthew Riley (Kristen), great nephews, Nicholas and Christopher Laudati, Chase Riley and great niece, Brynn Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.