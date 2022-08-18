Bernice Lott, 92, died on August 14, 2022 at her home in Kingston. She was a Professor Emerita of Psychology at the University of Rhode Island and the first Dean of the school’s University College. Bernice attended Brooklyn College in her hometown and went on to earn her PhD at UCLA in 1953. She began her career as a professor at the University of Colorado where she met her husband of 64 years, Albert Lott. From there, the two of them took academic jobs in Kentucky, Bernice as the only white professor at the still-segregated Kentucky State College, and Albert at the University of Kentucky. After moving to Kingston in 1969, Bernice continued teaching, as her research on gender, ethnicity, and race helped further the relatively-neglected areas of psychology’s social justice agenda, work that was nationally recognized and admired. Bernice is survived by her husband Albert, children Sara Mariah Rose, Judith Lott, and Joshua (Susan) Lott, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Those who knew Bernice will fondly remember her as a warm, adventurous spirit.
A private burial took place in Old Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU Foundation of Rhode Island or HopeHealth Hospice. For online condolences visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com
