Donna M. Hazard

Donna M. (Roberts) Hazard, 66, of Narragansett passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Dennis C. Hazard for thirty-one years.
Born in Fall River, MA she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Bernier) Roberts.
Mrs. Hazard received her degree from Rhode Island College and was a nurse working in psychiatric and elderly affairs throughout Rhode Island.
Donna was a sports fanatic and supported all of the New England teams.
Besides her husband she leaves two children, Hunter T. Duran of Charlotte, NC and Adrienne K. Hazard of Narragansett; three brothers, Michael Roberts of NH, Kevin Roberts of Joshua Tree, CA and Keith Roberts of Dartmouth, MA. She was the mother of the late Michael S. Duran.
Her funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.