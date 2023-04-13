Robin L. Dexter

Robin Lee Dexter, 68, of Hopkinton, died on Thursday April 6th, 2023. Born in South Kingstown, she was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur W. and Diane H. Dexter. Robin graduated from Rhode Island Junior College with an associates degree in Business and Professional Studies. She was immediately hired into a full-time position at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. Robin was employed at the University for over 30 years. Working in an array of departments, Robin acquired vast knowledge and experience in the career. Upon her retirement she was employed in the Engineering department.
Robin was most famous for her love of cats. She owned several cats over the years. Being a very caring and loving person, she gave them a great deal of affection and the best care possible. Robin was also fond of birds, especially blue birds. She had a display of bird houses in her yard that made her yard quite special to her. She was a nature lover at heart. When she was younger, Robin enjoyed traveling. She enjoyed cruising. However, her favorite destination was to Banff in Alberta, Canada. It was there that her love of mountains and beauty started. Her family was very important to her. She was dedicated and loving, always making time to assist her parents. She was a great person displaying kindness and compassion. Robin also enjoyed her music, country being her favorite.
Robin is survived by and will forever be missed by her sister Cheryl Resmini of Wakefield, her brother Peter and his wife Daphne of Coventry, and her sister Jacquelyn and her husband Henry Thacher lll of Wakefield. Robin was a caring and loving aunt who will be truly missed by nieces and nephew, Adriane Resmini of Wakefield, Stephanie Resmini and her husband Daniel Ragosta with their daughter Scarlett of Warwick, Dianne Thacher of Coventry, Henry and his wife Molly Thacher IV with their sons Henry and Callum, and Christine Thacher of Florida.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 18th at 11 a.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St. Wakefield, RI.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the South Kingstown Animal Rescue League, 132 Asa Pond Rd. South Kingstown, RI 02879.
