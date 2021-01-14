Michael Lapisky, 76, of Narragansett, R.I. passed away peacefully on Monday, January 4, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Susan (DeMagistris) Lapisky.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michael & Mary Lapisky and the brother of the late John Lapisky. Michael was part of a large and loving family including sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many close friends and colleagues.
Michael graduated from Warwick Veterans High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management from the University of Rhode Island. He began his career as a Wildlife Biologist with the State of Rhode Island in the Department of Environmental Management in 1972 and retired in 2008 as Chief of the Division of Fish and Wildlife. He fulfilled his lifelong passion of caring for and preserving the wildlife and environmental treasures of Rhode Island.
Michael lived in Narragansett for many years and generously gave back to his community by serving on various boards and commissions. He was the chairman of the Narragansett Zoning Board and the Narragansett Conservation Commission. After retiring, he became a member of the Master Gardner Program at the University of Rhode Island. He spent many hours volunteering wherever he was needed, and in 2019 won the Roseanne Sherry Distinguished Educator Award.
Burial will be private and calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Michael’s name to the Hope Health Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904. For guestbook and condolences please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
