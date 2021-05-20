Patrick W Zilly, 69, of Narragansett passed away suddenly on May 11th, 2021 in Narragansett, RI. He was the beloved husband of Lynn W. (Winkle) Zilly. Born in California, Patrick was the son of the late Jack and Layla Zilly. Pat retired from the University of Rhode Island and had an active lawn care business that he ran with the help of his children. Pat is survived by his son Ryan, daughter in law Emily and daughter, Kelly. His four grandchildren, Jack, Andrew, Liam and Beatrix Zilly. His brother’s John, Jimmy, sister’s Margaret, Christine, late brother Michael and many nieces and nephews. His mother-in-law Joan V. Winkle, brother-in-law Donald Winkle and wife Maureen. Pat was an active member of his community and always ready to help anyone in need. He was a long-time member of the Narragansett Lions Club, Ronald McDonald House and the URI 5th Quarter Club. Pat loved playing golf, spending summers on his boat and traveling as often as possible with his wife. You could find Patrick every morning walking the Narragansett Town Beach as the sun rose.
His wake was held at Avery-Stori Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 18. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 19 at St. Mary Star of the Sea. The burial was be private. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Narragansett Lions Club. https://narragansettlionsclub.org. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
