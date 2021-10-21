Ellen E. Albro, 87, of Exeter, died October 16, 2021 at South County Hospital. She was the loving wife of Richard E. Albro, Sr. for 69 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James Corey and Bertha M. (Pierce) Corey.
Mrs. Albro worked as a cook for Shady Acres Nursing Home and as a school bus driver for Exeter-West Greenwich Schools. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Spending time with family was her greatest joy.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: Richard E. Albro, Jr. and his wife Ann of Burlington, ME, Wayne N. Albro and his wife Dianne of Exeter, Timothy J. Albro and his wife Michelle of Epping, NH, and the late Valerie A. Albro and Robin D. Albro. She was lovingly known as “Candy Grandma” to her cherished eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her graveside service will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.